Dean J. Kress, age 52, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 8:25 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at home, with his loving parents by his side.
To honor Dean’s life, there will be a private family visitation. Family and friends are welcome to attend Dean’s funeral Mass, which will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 5131 Sherrill Road, Sherrill, Iowa, with Rev. Noah J. Diehm officiating. Burial will be in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Dean was born on August 22, 1966, in Dubuque, son of Leo and Betty (Meyer) Kress. Dean was a lifelong resident of Dubuque who enjoyed his work in the ARC Vocational shop. He was never one to let his health challenges keep him down and loved listening to music and going to concerts. Dean loved interacting with his family, whether it be getting big bear hugs, tickling sessions, going out to eat or heading out boot scooting. He had a kind, sweet, yet sometimes comically mischievous, disposition and will be greatly missed by his family as well as his ARC family.
Those left to cherish Dean’s memory include his parents, Leo and Betty Kress, Sherrill, IA; his siblings, Teri (Tom) Keleher, Monticello, IA, Brenda Kress, Eden Prairie, MN, Dale (fiance Lori Wilson) Kress, Dubuque, IA and Jeff (Kim) Kress, Balltown, IA; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Dean was preceded in death by his grandparents, Art and Henrietta Kress and Clarence and Bernice Meyer.
Dean’s family would like to thank all of his care givers from ARC, as well as the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque, for all of their kind, compassionate and professional care of Dean.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed between ARC, 3355 Kennedy Circle, Dubuque, IA, 52002 and Hospice of Dubuque, 1670 JFK Road, Dubuque, IA, 52002.
