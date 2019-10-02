BALDWIN, Iowa — Shirley Ann Tabor passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Genesis Hospital in Davenport, Iowa.
Shirley was born in Chicago, Ill., on May 16, 1928, to Elwood Burkland and Mary Worthington Burkland. She attended George Williams College, where she was on the swim team, and Cornell College. At a Thanksgiving visit with a college friend to the Tabor family farm near Baldwin, Iowa, she met and fell in love with Jack Tabor. They married on February 19, 1949. Jack and Shirley farmed and raised a family together for 50 years.
After Jack’s death in 1999, Shirley stayed at the stone farm house, which remained the gathering place for family get-togethers and celebrations, until her passing. She loved tending her roses and being actively involved with the Tabor Home Winery. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, a voracious reader and a wise commentator on current events. Shirley was active in the Maquoketa United Church of Christ (UCC), 4-H and numerous charities. She treasured the time she spent with her family.
She is survived by her children, Paul (Martha) Tabor, of Dubuque, Anne Tabor, of Iowa City, Iowa, Eric (Mike Youngstrom) Tabor, of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Mary (Phil Roeder) Tabor, of Des Moines, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Jonna Jensen, of Baldwin; grandchildren, Ben, Kate, Megan, Emily, Maureen, Noah, Oliver, Hannah and Sam; great-grandchildren, Lily, Charlie, Adeena, Amara and Aliyan; and a brother, Woody Burkland, of Naperville, Ill.
She was preceded in death by husband, Jack; and her parents.
The family would like to express gratitude to those who tenderly cared for Shirley at Genesis Hospital.
A private graveside burial ceremony will be conducted. A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Maquoketa UCC.
Memorials may be sent to the UCC’s Iowa OCWM or the Ron Santo Diabetic Alert Dog Foundation.
The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family, and online condolences may be left at www.CarsonAndSon.com.