MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Doris Elane (Beyer) Currier was born July 24, 1933, in Kendall WI and passed away unexpectedly, October 1, 2022. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, October 9th at 3:00pm at The First United Methodist Church of Maquoketa with visitation from 1-3pm. It will be live streamed.

Doris Currier is survived by her husband Gilbert Wayne Currier of Maquoketa IA; her son David Beyer (Julia) of Appleton WI, her four daughters: Jeanne Conley (J.C) of Sherrill IA, Susan Beyer of Deerfield IL, Jill Beyer of Maui HI, and Katherine Kinmonth (Kary) of Cedar Rapids IA, her grandchildren: Stacy Sparks, Laurie Grube (Ryan), Brian Beyer (Jenny), and Melissa Iverson (Michael); Sarah Nelson, John David Conley, Samantha Greene, and Elizabeth Donovan (Patrick); Josephine Beyer and Olivia Beyer; Kyle Kinmonth and Kameron Kinmonth (Aspen); and twelve great grandchildren; and siblings, Don (Renee) Urban of Wonewoc, WI , and Donna Jean Malson of Berlin, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Allen Beyer, and siblings Jim Urban and Roger Ott.

