MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Doris Elane (Beyer) Currier was born July 24, 1933, in Kendall WI and passed away unexpectedly, October 1, 2022. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, October 9th at 3:00pm at The First United Methodist Church of Maquoketa with visitation from 1-3pm. It will be live streamed.
Doris Currier is survived by her husband Gilbert Wayne Currier of Maquoketa IA; her son David Beyer (Julia) of Appleton WI, her four daughters: Jeanne Conley (J.C) of Sherrill IA, Susan Beyer of Deerfield IL, Jill Beyer of Maui HI, and Katherine Kinmonth (Kary) of Cedar Rapids IA, her grandchildren: Stacy Sparks, Laurie Grube (Ryan), Brian Beyer (Jenny), and Melissa Iverson (Michael); Sarah Nelson, John David Conley, Samantha Greene, and Elizabeth Donovan (Patrick); Josephine Beyer and Olivia Beyer; Kyle Kinmonth and Kameron Kinmonth (Aspen); and twelve great grandchildren; and siblings, Don (Renee) Urban of Wonewoc, WI , and Donna Jean Malson of Berlin, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Allen Beyer, and siblings Jim Urban and Roger Ott.
After her first husband Allen Beyer passed, she continued to live in Maquoketa, eventually marrying Gilbert “Wayne” Currier on September 5, 1998. They were married for 24 years. Wayne was the light of her life and they adored each other. They enjoyed life together by taking fishing trips, watching games on the TV, and playing cards at Clover Ridge and the YMCA.
Doris was a registered nurse for many years at Finley Hospital in Dubuque, and Crestridge Care Center in Maquoketa. In retirement, she continued to volunteer her time at Crestridge and Maquoketa Care Center. When she was not nursing, she would also help her first husband, Al “Beyer the Flyer” with their flying business in Dubuque, IA and later, Maquoketa, IA. She had many passions including gardening, reading, involvement in the community, helping with blood drives, visiting nursing homes, and being a parish nurse. The biggest joys in her life were her children and grandchildren. She loved the solitude of checking each of her plants daily. During the summer, her days were spent outside watering flowers and tending to her vegetable garden. Many days were spent canning tomatoes and freezing green beans. Each year she entered flower arrangements in the county fair and won awards. Doris was a member the Jackson County Master Gardeners, and the First United Methodist Church where she maintained the flowers and plants inside and outside the church.
In putting others before herself, she modeled what it was to be a follower of Christ and a valedictorian of life. She will be forever living in the hearts of everyone she loved and especially in the beauty of her many flowers.
The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.CarsonAndSon.com.
