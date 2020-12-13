POTOSI, Wis. — Frances J. Eggers, 96, of rural Potosi, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Orchard Manor Nursing home, Lancaster.
She was born April 21, 1924, to Joseph & Vina (Kerkenbush) Hubbard in Sabula Iowa. On May 23, 1941, she was united in marriage to LaVern Eggers in Dubuque.
They were married 51 years and enjoyed traveling together in their younger days. Frances was an excellent baker, enjoyed crocheting & created heartfelt keepsakes. She authored many letters in her beautiful penmanship and it brought her such joy to receive back letters, cards, and photos from friends & family that she would display in her home. She lovingly cared for her aging mother (Vina) until it became physically impossible. She especially loved the joy of being Grandma & spending time with her grandchildren.
Frances is survived by her two grandchildren, Sheila (Mike) Williams and Chad (Julie) Eggers; two great-granddaughters, Nicole and Erica; daughter-in-law, Jane Eggers; a beloved nephew, Dick (Ruth) Kerkenbush; her sister, Lorraine Jacques; two brothers; and many nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her devoted husband, LaVern; her beloved children, Harlan (son) and Joyce (daughter); her brother, Kenneth; her sister, Harriet. She will be buried at British Hollow cemetery, Potosi, to rest in peace beside her husband & daughter.
“What was once enjoyed and deeply loved, we can never lose, For all that we love deeply becomes part of us.”