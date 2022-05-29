Janice “Jan” Feltes, age 67, of Dubuque, IA, passed away at home on May 26, 2022 after a long and brave battle with ovarian cancer. Jan never gave up hope or stopped fighting. Her family and friends are grateful for the memories that they were able to create and share because of her strength, determination, and optimism.
To honor Jan’s life, services will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the Church of the Nativity, 1225 Alta Vista Street, Dubuque. Visitation service will begin at 9:00am, followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00am.
Jan had a thirst for adventure and creating memories. She spent many years running Jan’s Grate Shop on Bluff Street and made countless friends along the way. Her natural abilities to plan and organize eventually rose to the surface and her 2nd love, event planning soon blossomed in her life. She was instrumental in the development and implementation of The Taste of Dubuque and The Chili Cook-off, among many other events through her time with the Mississippi River Museum and Catfish Charlie’s with the American Lady Cruises. Jan was also a devoted volunteer with the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens after she moved softly into retirement. Her love for gardening, music and spending quality time with family and friends was a consistent backdrop in her daily life, but her love for adventure was always a top priority. Very few have packed more adventures, trips, and miles into their lives than our beloved Jan has. Her “Dashboard Time” brought her a real sense of living life to the fullest and when you add in her insatiable quests to find the perfect McDonald’s cinnamon roll and a fresh fountain Diet Coke, you will discover what Jan determined was an undeniably successful day. Jan was not one to allow the trials in life to dictate her attitude or schedule neither. She was an elite event planner and an award-winning delegator who knew how to get things done. It’s difficult to imagine a more generous and kinder soul that Jan was. Her love for life was always on display and her love for others was never in question. The absence of Jan’s essence in this world will be hard to deny in the lives of all who knew and loved her, but we also accept that her lasting legacy residing within our own hearts and minds can be the most wonderful testimony she would ever desire to create; to see her bright and loving spirit living on through us. Thank you, Jan, for being the rock when required, the gentle touch when needed, and the bright light in so many lives and may peace be yours now until we see your beautiful smile once again.
Those left behind to cherish memories of Jan include her two adored children: Jennie (Ryan) Brown, Dubuque, IA and Steve (Brandy) Feltes, Gig Harbor, WA; her four grandchildren: Colin, Gavin, Dominic, and Desmond; her siblings: Dave (Karen) Wertzberger, Reno, NV, Bob (Wanda) Wertzberger, Bluffton, SC, Ed (Marly Heidkamp) Wertzberger, San Diego, CA and Judi (Dave) Weydert, Dubuque, IA; along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Dave and Delores Wertzberger.
Jan’s family would like to thank Medical Associates, MercyOne, Mayo Clinic and Hospice of Dubuque for all of their care and support. We would also like to thank all of our family and friends who have helped in so many ways to help bring as much peace as possible during Jan’s journey. Your kind and generous hearts and actions have truly made a very difficult time just that much more tolerable and we cannot thank you enough for playing such a valuable and important role in our lives.
Online condolences may be shared with Jan’s family at www.tristatecremationcenter.com. Memorial contributions can be made to Jan’s family.
