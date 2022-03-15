Luis A. Valentin, age 74, of Dubuque, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at home. To celebrate Luis’ life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m., on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens at a later date following cremation.
Luis was born on March 27, 1947, in Camuy, Puerto Rico, son of Luis and Elba (Iris) Valentin.
He was the oldest of 8 children and came to the U.S. with his mother at an early age.
He attended school in Chicago and joined the US Army as an Airborne Ranger serving in Viet Nam.
Luis married Beverly Spahos in Beloit, WI, and together they had two children. They later went their separate ways. He met Sharen Miller in 1973 in East Dubuque while he was working as a traveling salesman. They had two children together and were eventually married in 1998 at Grandview Methodist Church in Dubuque.
Luis was a very hard worker and took much pride in any job he did. He worked for John Deere and FDL Foods in Dubuque as well as the Brass Ring and at Swiss Colony.
Luis was an avid hunter, fisherman and morel hunter. He was known to fish anywhere and for anything whether it was a river, stream, lake or even a bucket if it had a fish in it. He most enjoyed fishing for Bass and Walleye. Luis was a very competent “tinkerer” who enjoyed working on cars, creating his own inventions and making a tool for about any function. Whatever the project, it would include at least a small amount of black tape.
Those left to cherish Luis’ memory include his wife, Sharen Valentin, Dubuque; his mother, Elba Lytle, Davie, FL; his children, Kimberly Taylor, of Sanborn, IN, Luis Taylor, of Boonville, IN, Tessa Sigwarth, Dubuque and Navin Valentin, Dubuque; his 7 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Luis was preceded in death by his father; and 2 nephews, Jeff Erschen and Gary Houy.
Luis’ family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque for their care and support these last few weeks.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Luis’ memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Luis Valentin Family.