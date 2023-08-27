EPWORTH, Iowa — Alan A. Main, 77, of Peosta, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Mercy One Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Alan will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., on Monday, August 28, 2023 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Funeral Home.
Services for Alan will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa with Pastor Lisa Ames-Kruse officiating. Burial will be held in the Mount Hope Cemetery in Independence, Iowa.
Alan was born May 9, 1946 in Independence, Iowa, son of Willis C. and Frances M. (Habben) Main. He received his education at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menominee, Wisconsin. In 1969, he was united in marriage to Jacqueline Butterbrodt. On June 29, 1997, he was united in marriage to Rose Birkett in Dubuque, IA.
Alan owned the Epworth Cabinet Shop and Lumber yard. He was the Industrial Tech Teacher at Western Dubuque and Senior High Schools, as well as being a contractor. He was an avid gardener, fisherman, and hunter. For many years he volunteered as a Boy Scout Leader. He was always looking for his next project, and willing to lend a helping hand.
He is survived by his wife Rose Birkett of Peosta, Iowa; his children, Eric (Angie) Main of Peosta, IA, April Joachim of Roanake, VA, Dana (Ben) Neuman of LaPorte City, IA and Clinton Main of Woodward, IA; Jamie Birkett and Mark (Tara) Birkett; four Grandchildren, Isaiah, Alexia, Myla and Genevieve; two brothers, Wilbur (Sharon) Main and Don (Judy) Main both of Independence, Iowa; a sister, Lois (Bill) Olson of Webster City, Iowa.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Jack Main.