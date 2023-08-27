EPWORTH, Iowa — Alan A. Main, 77, of Peosta, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Mercy One Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa.

Visitation for Alan will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., on Monday, August 28, 2023 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

