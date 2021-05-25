GALENA, Ill. — John A. Scharpf, 52, of Galena, died on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
A celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena, where arrangements are pending.
GALENA, Ill. — John A. Scharpf, 52, of Galena, died on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
A celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena, where arrangements are pending.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.