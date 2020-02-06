Sara J. Wild Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Feb 6, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sara J. Wild, 48, of Dubuque, died February 2, 2020. Her Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Bridge Christian Community Church, 395 W 9th St., Dubuque. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today