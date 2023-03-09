SAN JOSE, Calif. — Daniel (Dan) P. Merfeld, 47, a longtime resident of the Madison, WI area, died unexpectedly in San Jose, CA, on February 10, 2023 as the result of an accident. Dan was born on April 9, 1975 in Dubuque, IA, the youngest of three sons of Raymond and Eva Espiriti Merfeld.

He is survived by his son, Taylor J. (Gwen) Merfeld, of Dubuque, IA; his step-daughter, Berkley A. Welsh, of Cottage Grove, WI; his four grandchildren, Raymond M. Merfeld, Dawn M. Merfeld, Mary L. Merfeld, and Lily E. Merfeld; his father, Raymond L. Merfeld, of East Dubuque, IL; his brothers, Richard L. (JoAnn) Merfeld, of Tucson, AZ, and Robert R. Merfeld, of Phoenix, AZ; his grandmother, Carmen Espiriti, of Nogales, AZ; and his two nieces, Lauryn M. Merfeld and Jenna L. Merfeld. He was preceded in death by his mother, Evangelina (Eva) Espiriti Merfeld.

