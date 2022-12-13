Cyril B. “Cy” Thiltgen, 93, of Dubuque, peacefully ended his earthly journey Saturday, December 10, 2022, surrounded by his five children.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Cy will be 10:00 am Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Cathedral of St. Raphael with Father Dennis Quint as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary in Dubuque. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard.
Cy made his debut November 25, 1929, in Menominee, IL, the youngest son of Bernard and Philomena Tranel Thiltgen. Like many families in those days, Cy lost a brother, Norbert, at a young age due to illness. He lost another brother, Walter, while serving in the Army during WWII.
Cy also served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After receiving his Honorable Discharge, he returned home. Not long after his return, he met the love of his life, Jeanne Anne Eigenberger, on the dance floors of Dubuque. They soon married on September 8, 1956.
The couple raised five children, Steve Thiltgen (Sue), Jim Thiltgen (Julie, children John and Cali), Linda Larson (Mike, children Jessica, Eric, and Holly), Tom Thiltgen (Jackie, children, Morgan, Travis, and Austin), and Danny Thiltgen (Contessa, children, Devin, Raiven, and Meriyah).
Through the years, Cy worked at Farley & Loetscher, the Dubuque Packing House, and John Deere Dubuque Works, where he spent most of his working career. After his retirement from John Deere in 1992, Cy began a second career as a volunteer at Finley Hospital delivering mail, in-house correspondence, and office supplies to hospital staff.
In his 17 years as a Finley volunteer, Cy never missed a day of work, leading to hospital staff saying “you can rely on Cy”. An article in the Telegraph Herald pointed out Cy had logged over 5,000 volunteer hours at Finley, over 2,000 more than any volunteer at that time. In the same article, Finley’s Volunteer Coordinator Rosie Timmerman said, “This man is so steady it is unbelievable. I’ve been here 16 years and he’s here every week. He just quietly goes about his business. He’s the type of volunteer we would love to clone.”
Following the death of his beloved Jeanne to illness, Cy married Colleen Miller Timmerman in January of 1997. Cy and Colleen enjoyed traveling, spending time with both of their families, and playing euchre.
In addition to his five children and their spouses, he is survived by five Timmerman stepchildren, Bob (Bobbie), Dan (Ruth), Jim (Barb), Randy (Tina), and Mike (Dori Ann), a sister-in-law, Lucille, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren from both his Thiltgen and Timmerman families.
Besides his wives, Jeanne and Colleen, and his brothers, Norbert and Walter, he was preceded in death by a sister, Alvina, and brothers, Wilbert (Lavita), Ozzie, and Vincent (Laverne).
Cy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the aides, housekeeping, and kitchen staff at Eagle Point Place, who always provided smiling faces and helping hands, along with the Care Initiative Hospice team of Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Care Initiative Hospice of Manchester.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Cy’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
