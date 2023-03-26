On Monday, March 20, 2023, the Lord stretched out His arms and called Marilyn Kafer, of Dubuque, home. She was 78.
Visitation will be from 9:15-10:15 am, Monday, March 27, 2023 at the Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road, Dubuque, IA 52002. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10:30 am., at the Church. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Marilyn was born on April 22, 1944 to Lester and Eulalia (Haun) Schadler in Dubuque.
Recommended for you
She attended Nativity grade school, George Washington middle school, where she met the love of her life, Lloyd, and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in Dubuque.
She was united in marriage to Lloyd Kafer on September 7, 1963 at Nativity Catholic Church in Dubuque. He preceded her in death on December 11, 2006.
Marilyn enjoyed reading and believed in learning something new every day.
She also had a great love of music. She played the accordion and enjoyed going to the Symphony.
Her Catholic faith was very important to her. She read scriptures every day and enjoyed learning about the Bible through Scripture studies. She cherished time spent with her Bible Study Group.
Marilyn loved people and enjoyed socializing with everyone she knew. She wanted to be remembered as a person who loved everyone and believed in forgiveness, as the Lord forgives us eternally. Marilyn’s family meant everything to her and she adored spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Richard Wagner) Kafer of Hartford, WI; daughter-in-law, Nora Kafer of Dubuque; grandchildren, Michael (Magin) Kubesheski of St. Paul, MN; Julie (Odain) White of Janesville, WI; Daniel (Allyson Ochs) Kafer of Dubuque; great-grandchildren, Aspen Grace and soon-to-be Olivia Rose. Marilyn is also survived by her brother, Roger (Kathleen) Schadler of Dubuque. Also surviving are several brothers and sisters in law, and nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and her son, Roger Kafer.
A Marilyn Kafer Memorial Fund has been established.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque, is entrusted with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.