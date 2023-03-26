On Monday, March 20, 2023, the Lord stretched out His arms and called Marilyn Kafer, of Dubuque, home. She was 78.

Visitation will be from 9:15-10:15 am, Monday, March 27, 2023 at the Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road, Dubuque, IA 52002. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10:30 am., at the Church. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

