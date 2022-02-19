ASBURY, Iowa — Carol J. Kifer, 71, of Asbury, died on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Grand View United Methodist Church in Dubuque, where services will follow.

Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.

