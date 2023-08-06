Richard (Dick) was born in Minneapolis, MN to John R. and Lydia A. Sturman on October 29th 1941. Dick passed away in Iowa City, IA after a brief illness, and went to be with The Lord on July 26th, 2023.
The family moved to Dubuque, IA in 1946, where Dick has resided since. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1958, continuing his education and graduating from the University of Dubuque. He also studied music and music composition at Clarke College, Dubuque, Iowa.
An accomplished classical music pianist, Dick also loved to play Jazz, and could be found playing piano at many locations around the Dubuque area. He also played at Jazz festivals in Ireland and Switzerland. He frequently played at the Annual Sunday Jazz Showcase in New Bern, NC, where he got acquainted with world-known Jazz musicians from New York, Canada, Italy & Australia. He was the pianist for Hunter Fuerste & The American Vintage Orchestra in Dubuque and other venues. Composing and arranging music was his passion, including arrangements of traditional church hymns.
Dick was a life long member of the First Presbyterian Church, Dubuque and a contributing member of the Dubuque Arts Council.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother John R. and Lydia A. Sturman. He is survived by his brother John P. and (Hanna, wife) Sturman, New Bern, NC; sister Marge and (Dick, husband) Beil, Minnetonka, MN; brother Robert B. Sturman, Dubuque; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at The First Presbyterian Church, 17th and Iowa, on Tuesday August 8th at 2:00pm. A memorial service will begin at 3:30pm with Rev. Stephanie Ellis officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The First Presbyterian Church.