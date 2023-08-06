Richard (Dick) was born in Minneapolis, MN to John R. and Lydia A. Sturman on October 29th 1941. Dick passed away in Iowa City, IA after a brief illness, and went to be with The Lord on July 26th, 2023.

The family moved to Dubuque, IA in 1946, where Dick has resided since. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1958, continuing his education and graduating from the University of Dubuque. He also studied music and music composition at Clarke College, Dubuque, Iowa.

