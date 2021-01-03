Ann M. Duehr, 72, of Dubuque, died Thursday, December 31, 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a limited-attendance visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. A limited-attendance Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Resurrection Church and will be live-streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Facebook page. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Ann was born December 13, 1948, daughter of John and Helen (Lampe) Daugherty. She graduated from Bellevue Marquette High School. On February 5, 1977, she married Benjamin C. Duehr in Bellevue. He preceded her in death on December 31, 2005, exactly 15 years before her passing.
Ann worked for several years at Dubuque Physical Therapy. She loved going to work each day and visiting with patients. She met so many wonderful people and truly enjoyed her job. Ann also spent many nights and weekends working at Younkers department store. She was a shopper at heart and found many bargains throughout her 10-year tenure there.
Most of all, Ann loved her grandkids. She loved visiting and playing with them. They greatly benefited from all of the “bargains” she would find at Younkers. Her grandkids knew when Grandma was coming, she would bring bags of clothes, toys and sweet treats for them to enjoy!
Ann also enjoyed her time visiting with family and friends. She loved playing games and talking on the phone. She was always there for her family and friends to lend a helping hand. Ann also liked traveling and visiting new places.
Ann was a longtime member of Resurrection Church. She had a strong Catholic faith and was a believer in prayer, which helped her navigate through the difficulties of life.
She is survived by her three children, Sally Duehr, of Dubuque, Crissy (Jim) Ritt, of Austin, Texas, and Benjamin (Lynsi) Duehr, of Monticello, Iowa; five grandchildren, Addison, Annabelle and Alex Ritt; and Caiden Lewin and Benjamin Duehr; nine siblings, Jan Watters, Barb (Clark) Ginter, Mary (Ray) Kubik, Joe (Janelle) Daugherty, George (Winnie) Daugherty, Molly (Bob) Ploessl, Shelia (Steve) Clausen, Mike (Michelle) Daugherty and Dan Daugherty; in-laws, Barb (Dale) Meier, Bev (Al) Hinderman, Bonnie (Wayne) Cook, Barney (Donna) Duehr, Bertha (Carl) Sarazin, Becky (Joe) Hohmann, Brenda (Duane) Kennicker, and Bruce (Deb) Duehr; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Bob and Greg Daugherty; parent-in-laws, Benjamin D. and Betty Duehr; and brother-in-law, Roger Watters.
Ann fought a long and hard battle with cancer. She spent many weeks at the Hope Lodge in Iowa City. For that reason, the family would like memorials to be sent to the Russell and Ann Gerdin Hope Lodge of Iowa City, 750 Hawkins Dr., Iowa City, Iowa 52246.
We would like to give a special heartfelt thank you to Hospice of Dubuque, Dr. Bender, of the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, Dr. Janes, of Mercy Hospital, and Dr. Powers, of Grand River Medical Center.