David W. Mielcarek Telegraph Herald Michelle London Author email Aug 12, 2023 Aug 12, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOSCOBEL, Wis. — David W. Mielcarek, 53, of Boscobel, died on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.Services will be held at a later date. Recommended for you Tri-State Cremation Center, of East Dubuque, Ill., is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Boscobel-wis Grant-county-wis Michelle London Author email Follow Michelle London Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives