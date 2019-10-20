Wayne L. Krouse, 79, of Lake Elmo, Minn., formerly of Dubuque, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at home.
Services are set for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home in Milan, Ill. Visitation is set for 1 to 2 p.m. that day at the funeral home.
Mr. Krouse was born May 11, 1940, to Arie and Alice (Gedling) Krouse. He married Dawnelle McCuskey on July 10, 1982, in Dubuque, IA.
Mr. Krouse had been employed at Deere and Co. for 41 years, as an engineering manager, retiring in 2001.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Dawnelle Krouse; children, Ann Walczyk, Des Moines, IA, Mike Krouse (Tommy Yee), Kailua, HI, Amy Krouse (Kris Chapman), Denver, CO., John Wilson (Anne), Eden Prairie, MN; grandchildren, Debra Walczyk, Marcus Walczyk, Sam Wilson, Madeline Wilson; siblings, Arlene Sparks (Russell), Maxine DeMoulin (Don); sister-in-law, Joanne Krouse.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arie and Alice,; brother, Marvin; and infant son, Russell.
Memorials may be left to The American Cancer Society.