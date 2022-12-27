NEW VIENNA, Iowa — Thomas J. Naber, 49 of New Vienna, Iowa passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center in Dyersville.

Visitation will be held 2-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. Saturday prior to the funeral mass.

