NEW VIENNA, Iowa — Thomas J. Naber, 49 of New Vienna, Iowa passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center in Dyersville.
Visitation will be held 2-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. Saturday prior to the funeral mass.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at St. Boniface Church in New Vienna with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Philip Agyei will officiate.
Tom was born March 23, 1973, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Jim and Judy (Soppe) Naber of New Vienna. He graduated from Beckman Catholic High School in 1991, and he was a state qualifier in wrestling and continued to have a love for the sport. Tom graduated from NICC in 1993, in electrical engineering. He was self-employed and loved his work lending a hand whenever he was needed, especially at St. Francis Xavier Basilica. He enjoyed driving around the countryside and spending as much time as he could with his two sons fishing. He was a simple man and was very happy with what he had. Tom was a loving son, brother, uncle, father, and friend who will be missed greatly by all who knew him.
He is survived by his two sons, Jonathon (JJ) and Mason, his parents, his siblings: Rod (Carmen) Naber, Bob (June) Naber, Dave Naber, Steve (Sue) Naber, Deb (Karl) Gravel, Bill Naber, Charlie (Vanessa) Naber; sixteen nieces and nephews; nine great nieces and nephews; and special friend, Stacie Demmer.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, George “Shorty” Nellie Naber, maternal grandparents, Florian “Shorty” and Helen Soppe; niece Carrie Naber and nephew Eric Gravel.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com or send cards to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750-12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040.
