LUXEMBURG, Iowa — Daniel W. Roling, 82 of Luxemburg passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at his home.
Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m., Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW in Dyersville. Visitation will continue from 9 — 10 Monday at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville prior to mass.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 15, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Luxemburg, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Noah Diehm will officiate.
Dan was born on August 22, 1939, near New Vienna, Iowa, the son of William and Margaret (Schaffer) Roling. He married Janice Hess on January 8, 1963, in Luxemburg. Together they raised their family and farmed north of Luxemburg. In addition to farming, Danny drove a milk truck for Vern Frericks and then drove a school bus for Western Dubuque County Community Schools for over 20 years. He loved the outdoors enjoying fishing and deer hunting with the neighbors. Visitors could always expect a card game and he always enjoyed a good ball game, especially the Cubs. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Farm Bureau.
Survivors include his wife Janice, children: Rhonda (Clark) Baldwin of Menomonie, WI, Patrick (special friend, Renee Furlong) Roling and Michele Thurm, both of Dyersville, Sharon (Jim) Cunningham of Guttenburg and Edward (Michelle) Roling of Dyersville; grandchildren: Clint, Jared and Brandon Baldwin, Nick (Georgie) Thurm and their daughter, Amelia, Bailey, Hope and Jadyn Thurm, James “JT” and Megan Cunningham, and Jesse and William Roling; siblings: Mary (Eldon) Sassen of Dyersville, Richard Roling of Cascade, Barbara Hess of Luxemburg, Lois (Robert) Forkenbrock of Dyersville, Duane (Judy) Roling of New Vienna and Dale (Alice) Roling of Prairie du Chien, WI; in-laws, Correne (Cletus) Hellmann of Ryan, Bernadette Wedig-Wiegel of Darlington, WI and Leola (Thomas) Sperfslage of Central City.
He is preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Arnold and Hattie (Miller) Hess, granddaughter, Sarah Baldwin, grandson, Nathan Thurm; in-laws: Helene (Ralph) Oberbroeckling, Grace Roling, Donnie, Carl and Dennis Hess, Leo Wedig and Louis Wiegel.
