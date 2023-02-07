William C. “Bill” Brosnahan, 76, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Church of the Nativity where military rites will be accorded immediately following.
Bill was born April 6, 1946, in Champaign, Illinois, son of Edwin and Cecelia (Sandwell) Brosnahan.
Bill graduated from Wahlert High School in 1964. Bill attended Loras College and then joined the United States Army. Bill was united in marriage on August 8th 1970 to Christine Zwack.
Bill had a long career in Public service starting with the Dubuque Police Department where he served as a Patrol Officer, and then transferring over to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation as a Special Agent and later retiring as a Special Agent in Charge. Bill served four years with the United States Army, and later joined the National Guard retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
During his retirement Bill spent some time as a private investigator, working corporate compliance with local companies and lastly following his passion for fishing he served as the tournament director for the Walleye Anglers Trail.
Surviving are Bill’s wife of 52 years Chris Brosnahan and 3 Sons Steve (Beth) of Ankeny, Mike (Melesia) of Dubuque, and Tom of Dubuque. Bill left behind 4 grandchildren Alex (Chelsea), Lauren (Charlie), Anna, Maddie and 1 Great Grandchild Landon. He is also survived by a sister Mary (Tim) McDonald, sister-in-law‘s Pam Beaver, and Sandy (Larry) Smith, along with several nieces and Nephews.
Bill’s passion was boating and fishing on the Mississippi River. He loved taking family and friends on his river tours.
Bill was Preceded in death by Parents Edwin and Cecelia Brosnahan, a brother Stephen in infancy. Others include brother-in-law John Beaver and Tom (Pat) Zwack.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangments.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the William Brosnahan Memorial Fund.
Special Thank you to Hospice of Dubuque for the kindness and compassion they provided.
