SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Jay W. Skemp, of Santa Cruz, California, left the earthly world on June 15, 2023. He led a full life of work, sports, travel, and family, and he is remembered fondly by family, friends, and colleagues.

Born on August 29, 1949, in Dubuque, Iowa, Jay grew up there and in Kieler, Wisconsin. He worked on the Skemp Farm with his family, graduated from Wahlert High School, played semi-pro baseball (shortstop), and funded his studies at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee by working at grocery stores. He could tell you a lot about how to bag groceries properly.

Recommended for you