SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Jay W. Skemp, of Santa Cruz, California, left the earthly world on June 15, 2023. He led a full life of work, sports, travel, and family, and he is remembered fondly by family, friends, and colleagues.
Born on August 29, 1949, in Dubuque, Iowa, Jay grew up there and in Kieler, Wisconsin. He worked on the Skemp Farm with his family, graduated from Wahlert High School, played semi-pro baseball (shortstop), and funded his studies at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee by working at grocery stores. He could tell you a lot about how to bag groceries properly.
After earning his MBA, Jay taught accounting at Bryant and Stratton College, then became a certified public accountant (CPA) and embarked on a decades-long career in banking. At First Wisconsin Bank, Security First National Bank, Firstar Bank, US Bank, and Guaranty Bank, he handled internal accounting and operations, oversaw the transition to computerized systems, and eventually rose to the position of Chief Financial Officer. A lifelong learner, Jay completed his Certified Financial Planner (CFP) coursework in 2022. Jay also read broadly, including many business biographies and sports books, and he enjoyed keeping up with the latest technologies.
Jay was an avid sports fan, with a particularly deep love for and knowledge of baseball. He also enjoyed softball, basketball, racquetball, tennis, and golf, and once even participated in the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI). A proficient bowler who could explain how to use the arrows, Jay earned trophies and played in partner leagues with his wife, Kathy. His love for baseball brought him and his family to enjoy Cactus League Spring Training in Arizona many years in a row, and he visited Major League Baseball parks around the country.
A responsible, hard-working person, Jay was also an entertaining storyteller, inspirational teacher, and loyal husband, with a strong sense of humor (a requirement to get through Catholic school, perhaps). The second-oldest of eight siblings, he was a mentor to his many nieces and nephews, a great dad, and a caring grandfather, and he is remembered by many students as an outstanding teacher. After decades of living and working in Wisconsin, Jay and Kathy retired to Whitefish, Montana, where Kathy designed a dream home with a view of Glacier National Park and the couple entertained many visitors before moving to California to be closer to family.
Jay is survived by his wife of 45+ years, Kathy (Hertel), daughter, Kerry (Jim Louisell), and granddaughter, Ada, of Santa Cruz, Calif.; sisters Carol Hart of Los Angeles, Calif., Penny Skemp (Steve Eldred) of Oceanside, Calif., and Sarah Skemp of Safford, Ariz.; brothers Kim Skemp (Cindy) and Rocky Skemp (Jill), both of Platteville, Wis., and Joe Skemp (Marilyn Poynter-Skemp) of Ashburn, Va.; sister-in-law Lisa Weeks (Toby) of Wrightsville Beach, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews and their children. Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Alice (Klaas) Skemp, brother Toby Skemp, and nephew Benjamin Skemp.
A celebration of his life will be held by the family later this year. In lieu of flowers, people may donate to Junior Achievement to support Jay’s belief in teaching young people financial responsibility.