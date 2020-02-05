EPWORTH, Iowa — Leo J. Gansen Jr., 61, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away on February 2, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Trinity in Bettendorf, Iowa.
Visitation for Leo will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 2 p.m. The Farley Fire Department will meet as a body at 6 p.m., Farley American Legion will meet in a body at 6:30 p.m., and a Knights of Columbus rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. at the funeral home on Friday. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Placid, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Epworth, Iowa.
He was born on February 27, 1958, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Leo J. and Shirley (Jaeger) Gansen Sr. He was a 1976 graduate of Western Dubuque High School. On October 20, 1979, he was united into marriage to Wendy Thias-Miller at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa. He worked at the Anamosa State Penitentiary in Anamosa, Iowa, for 26 years.
Leo loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. His family was truly his top priority; he was genuinely proud of his children, his grandchildren and all of their accomplishment’s. Any given weekend he could be found spending time at the family cabin in Guttenberg, Iowa. He loved fishing with anyone who would go, camping with friends and family, and working on race cars in his shop with his sons, where he passed on his love for racing to his family. He always made time to lend a helping hand to family, friends or a stranger.
Leo was a proud supporter of the Western Dubuque Bobcat Athletic Program (especially #’s 20 & 23), and an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, St. Louis Cardinals and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
He was a member of the St. John’s Parish in Placid, Iowa, Knights of Columbus Council #7823, AFSCME Council #61 where he served on the Executive Board, Local #2994 where he served as past president, and the Board of Adjustment for Dubuque County. Leo was an avid political supporter and union member where he worked tirelessly to support workers’ rights.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy Gansen, of Epworth, Iowa; four children, Damien (Tanya) Miller, of Dubuque, Terry (Andrea) Miller, of Waterville, Iowa, Eric (Katie) Gansen, of Farley, Iowa, and Andrea (Jaime) Brehm, of Bernard, Iowa; 14 grandchildren; a brother, Garry (Sue) Gansen, of Epworth; brother-and sisters-in-law, Bill (Cindy) Thias, of Harpers Ferry, Iowa, Deanne Normann, of Clermont, Iowa, Danny Beisker, of Leola, Pa.; and many close cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, Eugene and Janet Thias; father-in-law, Marvin Miller; and nephew, Justin Thias.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com