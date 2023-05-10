DARLINGTON, Wis. — Francis J. “Fritz” Hastert, age 84 of Darlington, WI passed away Monday, May 8, 2023, at UnityPoint-Finley Hospital in Dubuque, IA with his family by his side. He was born December 29, 1938, in Darlington, WI the son of Richard and Linda (Ferguson) Hastert. Fritz lived in Darlington his entire life, graduating from Darlington High School the class of 1957. Following High School he went on to receive his journeyman certificate in plumbing from MATC in Madison. He was united in marriage to Shirley Minder on October 10, 1987, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Darlington. He established Fritz’s Burner Service in 1969, where he served Darlington and the surrounding communities with his exceptional skills and expertise. Fritz was a wise and handy man who took great pride in his work and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.
Fritz is survived by his loving wife, Shirley, who remains at their home; his children, Donny (Harolyn) Hastert, Francis Jr. (Sally) Hastert, and Tim (Erin) Hastert all of Darlington, Kathy (Bill) Hastert-Ernzen of Verona, WI, Dan Jones of Monroe, WI, and Mike Jones of Argyle, WI; his cherished grandchildren, Joanna (Lance) Winslow of Stoughton, WI, Ronnie (Vanessa) Rush of Platteville, WI, William (Lisa) Hastert of Monona, IA, Jaime Hastert of Prairie du Chein, WI, Nathan Hastert of Monona, IA, Devin (Bree) Hastert of Darlington, Caitlin (Alex) Anguil of Whitefish Bay, Tawnie Ernzen of Monticello, WI, Logan Ernzen of Verona, WI, Jordan Jones of Stoughton, WI, Courtney Jones of Ocala, FL, WI, and Ericka Ann Smith of Florida. Fritz also leaves behind his great-grandchildren, Maya, Natalie, and Mason Winslow, Beau and Aime Hastert, Annie Hastert, Blaine, Sawyer, Bexley, and Fallyn Hastert, and Oliana Anguil, Caleb Ernzen; one brother, Donald (Marilyn) Hastert of Platteville, WI; one sister-in-law, Fritzi (Ted) Williams of Argyle; and one brother-in-law, Randy Minder of Monticello, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Fritz was a passionate and dedicated member of his community. He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and was a charter member of the Darlington Jaycees. Fritz was also part of their Knights of Columbus, where he was a 4th-degree knight. In addition to his involvement with the church, Fritz served as Captain of the Darlington Fire Department and was a member of Rural Medical, and the Board of Directors for the Darlington Country Club. He also acted as an Alderman for the City of Darlington City Council, was a member of the Building and Maintenance Committee at Holy Rosary Catholic Church and was part of the Holy Rosary Cemetery Committee.
In his leisure time, Fritz enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing. He also loved to travel and had the opportunity to explore various parts of the United States and Europe, which he visited three times. Above all, Fritz cherished spending time with his family and creating lasting memories with them.
Fritz will be remembered as a wise, handy, and passionate man who made a significant impact on the lives of those around him. His legacy will live on through the love and kindness he shared with his family, friends, and community. May he rest in peace, knowing that he has left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who knew him.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 12, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (104 E. Harriet St., Darlington) with Rev. Luke Syse officiating. The burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery. A visitation will be held Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church and on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services at the church. A Rosary will be prayed at 3:30 PM on Thursday May 11, 2023 prior to the visitation at the Church. The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Fritz’s name.
