CUBA CITY, Wis. — Stanley C. Ellis, 88, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13th at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cuba City, WI, with Fr. David Flanagan officiating. Burial with military honors accorded will be in the St. Rose of Lima Church Cemetery, Cuba City, WI. Family & friends may call on Tuesday, December 13th from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Stanley was born on November 4, 1934 to Clarence & Hilda (Feist) Ellis.

He graduated from Fennimore High School in 1952. After high school, he worked a couple of years and then joined the US Army. He spent 2 years in Germany working in a survey unit. After he was honorably discharged from the US Army, he worked for the Dubuque Pack in Cuba City, WI and had a small lime and gravel business that he worked evenings and weekends. He married Cecelia Joyce on August 13, 1966 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington, WI.

