CUBA CITY, Wis. — Stanley C. Ellis, 88, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13th at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cuba City, WI, with Fr. David Flanagan officiating. Burial with military honors accorded will be in the St. Rose of Lima Church Cemetery, Cuba City, WI. Family & friends may call on Tuesday, December 13th from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Stanley was born on November 4, 1934 to Clarence & Hilda (Feist) Ellis.
He graduated from Fennimore High School in 1952. After high school, he worked a couple of years and then joined the US Army. He spent 2 years in Germany working in a survey unit. After he was honorably discharged from the US Army, he worked for the Dubuque Pack in Cuba City, WI and had a small lime and gravel business that he worked evenings and weekends. He married Cecelia Joyce on August 13, 1966 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington, WI.
He retired when he was 70 years old, and then began working for Tri-State Auto Auction until he was 80 years old. Stanley enjoyed playing cards, deer hunting, but most of all spending time with his family & friends. He also taught gun safety and belonged to the town’s clubs and other organizations in Cuba City. He was also instrumental in getting the caboose to Cuba City.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Stanley is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Cecelia; a son, Tim Ellis; a granddaughter, Arianna and a grandson, Alexander; 2 sisters, Arlene Ruskell of Cuba City, WI and Dianne (John) Riechers of Eau Claire, WI; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Ivanelle Udelhoven and a brother, Darrell Ellis.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Stanley C. Ellis Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Stanley Ellis Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com
