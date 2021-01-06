GALENA, Ill. — Patricia Ann Berg, 80, of Galena, Ill., passed away Friday, January 1, 2021, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community.
A private family Mass will be held Friday, January 8, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Cremation rites will follow the Mass and burial will be held later in the church cemetery. Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is in charge of arrangements.
She was born May 4, 1940, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Stanley and Sally (Paluch) Ketchmark. When she was a senior at Amundsen High School, she was a soprano in the senior chorus. They were awarded Best Choral Group for the All-City Competition for the city of Chicago, and she later graduated in 1958.
Pat loved fashion and modeled in Combined Insurance Fashion Show in 1960, where she worked as an executive secretary.
She was united in marriage to Jack Dennis Ermilio Berg on May 26, 1962, at Transfiguration Church, Chicago, and he preceded her in death on November 20, 2020.
Pat loved to garden, being a part of the Galena Garden Walk for many years. She enjoyed cooking and made the best lasagna ever.
Pat opened her home to many dogs and cats and enjoyed drinking earl grey tea while watching her favorite fox and family of squirrels. She appreciated poetry, traveling, and seeing the beauty in all of God’s creations. Everything was art to her creative imagination.
Pat was always there to comfort and care for her three boys, and her greatest gift was teaching her sons how to be loving, caring, and responsible adults.
She has always been active in the Catholic Church and in the choir, and in her younger years she spent time preparing students with special needs to receive the sacraments.
She is survived by her three sons, John (Kimberly Molzahn) Berg, Jimmy (Amanda Kevern) Berg and Joseph Berg; four grandsons, Kyle Berg, Nick Berg, Jonathan Berg and Andrew Berg; three brothers, Stanley (Dorothy) and Tom (Angie) Ketchmark and Robert Aubele; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepdad, Rupert Aubele; her husband; two daughters in infancy, Janet and Jane; and grandson, Barnard Berg.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community for their loving care during Pat’s stay. Online condolences may be left at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.