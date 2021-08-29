GILBERTVILLE, Iowa — Joan C. Ament, 86, of Gilbertville, Iowa, formerly of Dyersville, Iowa passed away August 28, 2021 at La Porte City Specialty Clinic in La Porte City, IA.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW in Dyersville with vigil service starting at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 9-10 a.m. prior to funeral services on Wednesday.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, Iowa with burial in St Paul’s Cemetery in Worthington. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate with Rev. Henry Huber and Rev. Herb Pins concelebrating.
Joan was born on February 12, 1935 in Petersburg, Iowa daughter of Hubert and Rosalia (Kramer) Geistkemper. She grew up on the family farm and attended school in Petersburg. She married Thomas G. Ament on August 1, 1955 in Dyersville and loved being married to him for 56 years and missed him dearly after his passing. She loved to cook and made great holiday meals. She enjoyed Christmas, spending time with her family was the highlight of her life.
She is survived by 4 children: Steve (Donna) Ament of Papillion, NE, Wayne (Diane) Ament of Boone, IA, Denise Moore of North Liberty, Tim (Patsy) Ament of Gilbertville, 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandsons, brother Daniel (Sandy) Geistkemper of Dyersville, in-laws, Verna Geistkemper of Savannah, IL, Norma Simmons and Lois Ament both of Yorba Linda, CA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, step-mother, Delores Deutmeyer, her husband Tom in 2011, siblings, Elmer (Evelyn) Geistkemper, Herman (Annetta) Geistkemper, Ethel (Jerome) Pins, Eleanor (John) Hoeger, Raymond (Mildred) Geistkemper, Marie Geistkemper, Alfred Geistkemper, Margaret Geistkemper, Dorothy (Harold) Lake and brother-in-law, David Simmons.