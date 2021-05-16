Kenneth Allendorf Telegraph Herald Kay Brimeyer May 16, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALENA, Ill. — Kenneth Allendorf, 66, of Galena, IL, died May 15, 2021.Arrangements are pending at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Galena-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill Kay Brimeyer Follow Kay Brimeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Ask Amy: ‘Lunch Ladies’ serve extra portions of kindness Three Dubuque County Jail inmates charged with having meth in jail Kellen D. Willis Boys prep soccer: Rams roll to blowout in memory of late classmate Cascade Wing and Brew Fest cooks up community fun