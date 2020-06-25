Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Nicholas Bartels, Chicago, formerly of Dyersville, Iowa — Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Francis A. Bergfeld, Dubuque, formerly of East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Family Church, New Melleray.
Margaret A. Coble, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, at the funeral home.
Jude A. Coghlan, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Ruthann Daniels, McGregor, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, St. Paul Lutheran Church, McGregor. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Allen N. Errthum, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Bonita “Bonnie” L. Fuller, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, St. Gabriel’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
LeAllen Hafer, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Evan W. Kelly, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, 1234 S. Madison St., Lancaster, Wis.
Wayne C. Kettler, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 12 p.m. (noon) to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 27, Sports Page, Belmont, Wis. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.
David J. Kremer, Onslow, Iowa — Graveside services: 11:45 a.m. Saturday, June 27, Sacred Heart Cemetery. Celebration of Life: Following services Saturday at the Monticello Eagles Club.
David W. Lawson, Manchester, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 18, the Gathering Place, Manchester.
James T. Lewis, Dubuque — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Bellevue, Iowa. Celebration of life: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 26, Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, Dubuque.
Fern L. Olson, Monona, Iowa — Memorial service: 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, Faith Lutheran Church, Monona. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, and after 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
James J. Shaw, Lancaster, Wis. — Military graveside services: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster.
Randy J. Shireman Jr., formerly of Dubuque — Sharing of memories: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 26, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Mary M. Troendle, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lansing, Iowa. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today at the church.
Debra A. Wendt, Delhi, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John Catholic Church, Delhi.