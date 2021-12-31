Ione M. Konrardy, age 92, passed into God’s hands at 8:00 a.m., on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at her home in Dubuque, Iowa. Ione lived a life of selfless devotion anchored in faith. She will be missed and remembered by all who knew and loved her. Like her mother before her, Ione did not believe in “good bye” but preferred “see you later,” for she knew that loved ones never truly leave us. Please join the family in celebrating Ione’s life and giving her a “see you later.” Visitation is from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, January 3, 2022, at the Church of the Nativity, with Msgr. James Miller officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A woman of courage and faith, Ione bravely battled a number of long-term health conditions, yet she never complained. Instead, she pushed the limits, just a little bit, with this sparkle in her eye, knowing, she might be doing a bit more than others said she should. She was a determined woman; determined to remain independent and to be with her loved ones engaging life for as long as possible. It is with great sadness that her family lets her go.
Born in Cascade, Iowa, on October 5, 1929, Ione was the eldest child of Clarence and Rita (Koppes) Sandt. She grew up in Cascade, becoming prom queen and graduating valedictorian in 1947, from St. Martin’s High School. It was while working at the Dubuque Packing Company and riding the bus back and forth from Cascade that Ione met and grew to know Cyril Konrardy, he too was employed at the packing company. Ione and Cy married on June 25, 1949, and enjoyed 60 years of a loving marriage and the birth of nine children and fourteen grandchildren before Cy’s death in 2009.
Ione led a life dedicated to the love, care, and happiness of her family. She had a quiet yet immense pride in all her children. She relished sharing in the lives of her grandchildren, nothing made her light up more than a story, or the mere sight of one of her grandchildren. More joy was to come to her though in her later years with the addition of great grandchildren and their naming her “Grandma Great!” Ione’s love of children did not stop with her own. With her family grown, she would continue to share her gentle, fun-loving spirit by opening her home to the care of other young children, many who would return as adults to visit her.
As a long-time member of TOPS Club, Ione deeply appreciated not only the support she found within the group but also the friendship and fun. Walking with TOPS friends became one of her favorite pastimes and long remembered by her. Ione also enjoyed recalling the story of her rose garden. For you see, Cy did promise her a rose garden, when he retired, and had the time to care for what would become a glorious tribute to her favorite flower and his promise fulfilled. Ione often clipped the most beautiful blooms for the house. Oh, but roses were not the only thing she liked to fill her house with. Baking continued in her kitchen up to her final days, for she wanted to provide Christmas treats. She kept alive recipes of her mother Rita and sister Kate, every Thanksgiving making still, her son Craig’s favorite recipe of pumpkin dessert. What were a few more of her favorite things? Dogs, not cats, toaster strudel, bunnies playing in her back yard, funny birthday cards, the tasty soup from Mario’s, colorful fall trees, and ice cream!
Ione’s children are Carole (Ron) Eilers, Missouri; Joyce Konrardy, Kansas; Sandra Butt, Iowa; Nancy Konrardy, Nebraska; Sharon (Randy) Balk, Tina (Steve) Schute, Vicki (Doug) Ben, and David (Kristy) Konrardy all from Iowa. Her grandchildren are Laura (Matt) Clark, Lisa Balk, Lynn (Chris) Rinehart, Aaron (Shelby) DeRosier, Kara (Spencer) Phillips, Anna Nicholson, Alex Schute, Casey (Justin) Heim, Gincie (Connor) Bell, Libby (Clint Ivy) Butt, Logan Ben, Jacob and Kyle Konrardy, and Hannah Penoyer Konrardy. Great grandchildren are Olivia and Rocky Clark and Graham Phillips.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Rita Sandt; her loving husband, Cyril Konrardy and son, Craig Konrardy; her siblings, John Joseph, Carole, and Richard Sandt, and Kathleen Scheckel, and son in-law Jim Butt.
The family wants to thank Ione’s wonderful medical team at Grand River Medical, Hospice of St. Croix for their tender care, awesome neighbor Russ Vandermeulen, and nephew Mike Scheckel and his amazing family.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Ione’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Ione Konrardy Family.
