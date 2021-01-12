Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Toni M. Ames, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery, Dubuque.
Catherine J. Hayen, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. today, Motherhouse Chapel, Mount Carmel, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:45 a.m. today at the chapel.
Lloyd J. Kilburg, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Preston, Iowa. Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Frank E. Mead, Delhi, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Delhi United Methodist Church. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Denise J. Parsons, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Dubuque.
Donald J. Remakel, Dubuque — Public gathering: 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Elizabeth Toohey, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Prayer service: 6:30 p.m. today, Sinsinawa.
Vickie Trybus, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill.