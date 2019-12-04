Helen C. Gaul, 86, of Dubuque, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Grand Meadows.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, at Church of the Resurrection, where friends may greet the family from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Rev. Tom Heathershaw will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 6, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque, where there will be a prayer service at 2:30 p.m. Interment will be Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Earlville.
Helen was born May 13, 1933, in Cascade, the daughter of Clarence and Marie (Polfer) Sadler. Helen married Virgil Gaul on February 15, 1958, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fillmore. They were married for 61 years. He preceded her in death on November 2, 2019. Helen and Virgil farmed near Earlville for over 40 years. She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Earlville, where she was involved in the St. Joseph’s Guild and choir. She was also a member of Church of the Resurrection in Dubuque, where she volunteered. In her younger years, Helen was employed at Roshek’s and Hartig’s.
Helen and Virgil danced with the Gold Rush square dancing group for 22 years. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, sewing and embroidery. Helen took great pride in the appearance of the farm, and helped with all aspects of their farm operation. She also did the staining and varnishing for Virgil’s woodworking projects. She was an avid gardener, and also enjoyed playing the guitar and accordion.
Helen is survived by her children, Sandy Davidshofer, of Peosta, Alan Gaul, of Ames, Iowa, Deb (John) Peters, of San Diego, Calif., Bev (Mark) Ostrowski, of Lakeville, Minn., Janeen (Jon) Hucker, of Lester Prairie, Minn., and Kevin (Erin) Gaul, of Pella, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandsons; her sisters and in-laws; Irma Sadler, of Dubuque, Carolyn Dotterweich, of Monticello, Dolores (Eugene) Ginter, of Dickeyville, Inez (Leo) Kinsella, of Bernard, Edwin Clemen, of New Vienna, and Joanne (George) Bergfeld, of Peosta.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Thomas in infancy; her son-in-law, Richard Davidshofer; her siblings and in-laws, Raymond Sadler, James Sadler, Andy Dotterweich and Rose Marie Clemen.
Memorials may be made to the Helen C. Gaul Memorial Fund.
The family would like to thank her friends at Oak Park Place, and the special staff and friends at Grand Meadows for their care of Helen.
