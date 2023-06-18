Lyle L. Hefel, 86, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on June 8th, 2023, at Stonehill Care Center.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday June 20th, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque 2921 Central Ave. Friends and family may visit from 10:00 to 11:00 at the church. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque, Iowa, with military honors accorded by the Dubuque American Legion Post #6. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.