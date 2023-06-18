Lyle L. Hefel, 86, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on June 8th, 2023, at Stonehill Care Center.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday June 20th, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque 2921 Central Ave. Friends and family may visit from 10:00 to 11:00 at the church. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque, Iowa, with military honors accorded by the Dubuque American Legion Post #6. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Lyle was born on July 19th, 1936, in Buena Vista, Iowa, son of George and Emma (Errthum) Hefel. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force from 1954-1957, and was stationed in Guam, Philippines. He worked for John Deere Dubuque Works as a machinist in the experimental lab from 1959 until his retirement in 1992. He was a proud member of the NRA and EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association), as well as numerous racing organizations. He was awarded the 1996 Custom Built Award in Oshkosh by the EAA for his RV-4 plane, Lyle also won the prestigious Wright Brothers Award in 1994, as well as multiple other EAA awards.
He is survived by his brother Jerome Hefel, sisters Marilyn (Mike) Nitz, Donna Reid, Grace Greene, sister-in-law Donna Hefel, and 22 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Irene (Lawrence) Haupt, brothers Kenneth (Jayne) Hefel and Richard Hefel, sister-in-law Sharon Hefel, and brothers-in-law Keith Reid and Michael Greene.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Stonehill Care Center for all their love and care of their brother.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to EAA Chapter 327, Dubuque, IA.