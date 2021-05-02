GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Gregory J. “Greg” Hefel, age 74, of Guttenberg, passed away suddenly at Guttenberg Hospital at 12:37 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
To celebrate Greg’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Family and friends may also visit at Immaculate Conception Church, North Buena Vista, Iowa, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the church hall from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering and are asked to please maintain social distancing practices. To honor Greg’s life, funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Church, North Buena Vista, with Rev. Marvin J. Bries officiating. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery following cremation.
Greg was born on April 16, 1947, in Guttenberg, Iowa, to Clarence and Virginia (Uriell) Hefel. He worked as a locomotive engineer from 1965 to 2013.
He was married on October 16, 1971, to Jane Ann Weyant at Immaculate Conception Church, North Buena Vista. In 1978, Greg and Jane were blessed with the birth of their daughter Malinda and, in due course, a son-in-law Keith and a grandson Gregor.
Greg will always be remembered as someone who would help anybody, fix anything and always have just what you needed in one of his pockets. Although born and raised in Iowa, Greg was a keen traveler his whole life, he was in his 60s when he took his first white water rafting trip and was still riding horses in Colorado in his 70s. Growing up on a farm gave him a great love of animals, which he passed on to his daughter Malinda and resulted in the small “zoo” they now look after.
He enjoyed many years at his second home, the railroad, with all of the lifelong friends he made there. Since retiring, his main hobbies have been splitting wood, farming with Steve Anderegg and going for rides around the countryside with neighbor Ron Schneider. But being a passionate Democrat he liked nothing more than discussing politics with his brother Nick long into the night.
Of all the things that Greg has done over his lifetime, the one thing that will be missed the most by Malinda, Keith and Gregor will be the times spent just sitting on the patio, eating dinner and being together as a family. Greg was an extraordinary man who will be missed by far more people than he could have imagined.
Those left to cherish Greg’s memory include his daughter, Malinda (Keith) Kramer, Guttenberg; his grandson, Gregor Kramer, Guttenberg; his brother, Clarence “Nick” (Sandy) Hefel, Bettendorf, IA; several nieces; nephews; cousins; and his beloved cat, Theisen.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Jane Ann Hefel.
The family thanks the Guttenberg Municipal Hospital staff, paramedics and the police department for their support.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Hero’s Haven Animal Rescue, https://www.facebook.com/Heros-Haven-Animal-Rescue-535518013641265/. The family will also thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Greg’s memory, which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Gregory Hefel Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.