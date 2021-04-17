Rhonda Barton, Sherrill, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 18, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 19, SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Sherrill.
William J. Dunne, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick Garryowen.
Rex E. Hennenfent, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Robert Necker, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. today, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler, Wis., and 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 19, St. Francis Cemetery Chapel, Dyersville. Funeral Mass: 2 p.m. today at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler.
Joanne T. Otting, Cascade, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.
Rosemary C. Ploessl, Holy Cross, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Holy Cross Catholic Church, Holy Cross.
Ronald L. Schaal Sr., Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Services: 10 a.m. today at the funeral home.
William P. Shaffer, St. Ansgar, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Russell E. Thompson, Farley, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
John D. Ubersox, South Wayne, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, First Baptist Church, Darlington, Wis.
Barbara A. Walter, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. today, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg. Services: 10:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Elizabeth J. Weydert, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, April 19, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.