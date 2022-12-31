PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Linda L. Hollenberger, 85, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, January 2, 2023 at First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. Rev. Brenda Crossfield will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 4:00 — 7:00 PM, Sunday, January 1, 2023 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, and will continue on Monday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Linda was born on June 29, 1937 in Ellenboro Township, Grant County, Wisconsin, daughter of Walter W. and Sylvia M. (Edge) Jentz. She attended Bunker Hill School through eighth grade and then attended and graduated from Platteville High School, class of 1955. On June 13, 1959 she was united in marriage to Earl Hollenberger at First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. Linda was a Club Officer (Secretary) for the Bunker Hill Buddies. She was active in Band and FHA while in High School. She had a gift for making desserts, and dinners for family gatherings. Linda enjoyed taking walks and sitting on her porch swing in Ellenboro. After moving to Platteville she continued to take walks daily. Always enjoyed time spent with family and friends. She enjoyed a good game of euchre and playing Uno and Sorry with her grandchildren.
Linda is survived by her husband, Earl; four sons, Jay (Joy) Hollenberger, Jeff (Heidi) Hollenberger, Dale (Myra) Hollenberger and Dan (Ann) Hollenberger; nine grandchildren, Jessica (Kevin) Beck, Justin (Jamie) Hollenberger, Jamie (Taylor) Jarocki, Eve Hollenberger, Abby Hollenberger, Hanna (Adam) Ragsdale, Ashley (Brian) Kadar, Heather (Daniel Davis) Hollenberger and Taylor Hollenberger; three great-grandsons, Jack Hollenberger, and Hunter and Finley Ragsdale; and one great-granddaughter on the way; her twin sister, Betty Millard; brother, Mervin (Helen) Jentz and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant sister, Alice Mae and two brothers, Gilbert and Eldon Jentz.
