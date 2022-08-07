Ronald R. Scheffert, 86, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away Thursday July 28, 2022 at home surrounded by his family fighting a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Dubuque, with Rev. Matt Agee officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by members of the Dubuque Marine Corps League.

