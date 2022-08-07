Ronald R. Scheffert, 86, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away Thursday July 28, 2022 at home surrounded by his family fighting a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Dubuque, with Rev. Matt Agee officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by members of the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Visitation will be from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 12th at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, and from 9:15 — 9:45 a.m. on Saturday at the church.
Ron was born on January 13th, 1936 in Dubuque, one of eight children of Arthur and Mabel (Duccini) Scheffert. Ron married the love of his life, Suzanne Tschiggfrie on August 18th 1956 at St Johns Lutheran Church in Dubuque. He started work at the Dubuque Packing Company when he was 16, served his country on the USS Ticonderoga in the Navy from 1954-1962, returning to The Pack until he retired in 1982. He also proudly completed and obtained his GED while working and raising his family with Sue.
Because of their love of the Florida sunshine, Ron and Sue moved to Florida. Ron started a successful business, Ron’s Finish Carpentry, handing it off to his dear friend and employee, Mike Williams. Ron loved his golf; watching, playing or hitting balls on the range, but especially loved his time volunteering at Arnold Palmer’s PGA Tournament, the Bay Hill Classic where his favorite duty was running the SHOTLINK tracker on the 15th fairway. He volunteered many years until moving back to Dubuque in 2017. Ron loved listening to all kinds of music, playing his keyboard, Sunday concerts at the Arboretum, and his ice cream cone. Ron also loved his Friday night Happy Hour, a tradition that started when they lived in Florida as a way to relax, have a drink, and catch up with any or all of his daughters by phone that could participate.
Ron and Sue shared so many wonderful adventures together. Camping, sailing a catamaran, traveling in their motor home, and building several of their own homes in East Dubuque, Florida, and a vacation home in Minnesota, just to name a few. But nothing lit up Ron’s face with joy more than ballroom dancing with his beautiful wife Sue!
Ron was a member of St Peters Lutheran Church in Dubuque, the East Dubuque Lions Club and the Elks Club.
Those left behind to cherish Ron include his wife of 66 years, Sue; 4 daughters: Rhonda Scheffert of Dubuque, Dawn (Jim) Jackson of East Dubuque, Amy Risavy of Tampa, Fl, and Beth Mohr (Joe Ryan) of East Dubuque; 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; and sister Joan Hanson of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mabel, sisters Delores and Peggy and brothers Clarence, Melvin, Donald (Billy), and Wayne; and his father and mother in law Joseph and Maye Tschiggfrie.
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to Hospice, especially Jessica for all of the loving care and support given to our father in his final days. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to Hospice of Dubuque.
