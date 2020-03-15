LA MOTTE, Iowa — June M. (Kress) Friederick, 76, of LaMotte, Iowa, had her last day in this life and began her new one on March 8th, 2020
June was born on June 11, 1943, in Potosi, WI, the daughter of George and Viola (Bierman) Kress.
She graduated from Potosi High School in 1961. She married Kenny Friederick on November 30th, 1963 in Dickeyville, WI.
To honor June’s life, friends and family can join us at Midtown Marina in East Dubuque, IL, on March 18th from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for a celebration of a wonderful life she lived.
June & Ken farmed in LaMotte, Iowa, their entire life together. June milked cows for 44 years and was great at her job. Along with working hard she was an excellent gardener, canner, and cook. She loved euchre, poker, fishing, gambling, spending time at their cabin, enjoyed their time spent in Arizona and most of all laughing and having a good time. Her friends and family were her greatest joy. June has always said “saying I love you doesn’t mean much, it’s showing it, that’s’ what counts!” She did by example, her advice, time, a helping hand, acceptance and loving nature. Her last amazing act of kindness, donating her body for research. Her humor and laughter were contagious. She will forever be missed.
Those left to cherish so many great memories are her husband of 56 years, Kenny Friederick; her sisters, Nell Leibfried and Diane Schaal; sisters-in-law Suzanne Kress, Carol & Carl Friederick, Ester & Clete Kruser, Carol, Janet and Pat Friederick; lots of nieces and nephews. Her five children, Renee (Brian) Ridenour, of Luana, Iowa, Tim (Dawn) Friederick, of St. Donatus, IA, Rhonda (Dirk) Deutmeyer, of Epworth, IA, Tom Friederick (Jackie), of LaMotte, IA, and Jodi (Tim) Cook, of Cascade, IA; 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Eldon Kress, John (Sandy) Kress & Pete Kress; and her sister, JoAnn Russell. Brother, & sisters in law, Ralph (Florence), Joe (Mary), Earl, Donny, Shirley, Leo Friederick and Doug Schaal. No shortage of euchre players.
So much thanks to Hospice of Jackson Co. for their excellent care. June considered the nurses her friends.
In lieu of flowers, please do a kind act for someone in her memory. Memorials will be split among her favorite charities.
“Make people laugh, spend time with those who make you laugh.” — June