David J. Bohlen, East Dubuque, Ill. — Celebration of life: 5 p.m. today, Thumser’s 19th Hole, East Dubuque.
Kimber M. Brandel, Davenport, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Donald E. Capesius, La Motte, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, St. Joseph Key West Church.
Robert A. Dean, Edgewood, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 21, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, North Buena Vista, Iowa. Prayer service: Noon Saturday at the church.
Cheryl A. Gaul, Worthington, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Catherine Klein, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Marita V. Oberbroeckling, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville; and 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Geraldine A. O’Connor, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
James F. Paradiso, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, Church of the Nativity.
Karen V. Redman, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, Faith Community Free Church, Prairie du Chien. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the church.
Noah H. Riniker, Sterling, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Menominee, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Anthony W. Runde, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Paul P. Wiegman, Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis.
Laura Wille, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.