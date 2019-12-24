DUBUQUE, Iowa — Gregory Allen Sharkey, 69, of Dubuque, passed away on December 13, 2019, at home.
Joint visitation for Gregory and his brother Dennis will be on Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a joint service will be held at 7 p.m. with Deacon Bill Hickson officiating.
Greg was born on August 7, 1950, in Dubuque, the son of Charles and Margaret (Allen) Sharkey. He recently owned Greg’s Salvage and operated a garbage removal business. Greg also worked with his older brothers at Sharkey’s Building, Wrecking, Hauling and Catwork.
Greg is survived by his son, Gregory Harrington Sharkey; his brother, Gary Sharkey; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Michael, Thomas, Timothy, Charles, and George Sr.