Robert David Barry, 85, of Dubuque, passed away on July 9, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at St. Raphael Cathedral. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Family and friends may gather after 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Robert was born on January, 28, 1936, in Dubuque, the son of David and Laura (Feldman) Barry. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy from the University of Iowa. He worked at Nabors Pharmacy in Dubuque and Garrity’s Drugs in Freeport, Illinois.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Molly Barry; nephews, Matt (Tisa) Barry and Tony Barry; niece, Kelly Barry; great-nieces. Meghan Barry and Anna Barry.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Tom Barry and Paul Barry; his sister-in-law, Carol Barry; and a nephew, Tim Barry.