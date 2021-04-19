Diane “Sue” Peacock, 67, of Dubuque, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City after a brief illness.
A visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., Friday, April 23, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Masks are required, and we ask that you please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Diane’s family.
The Mass of Christian burial for Diane will be 11 a.m., Friday, April 23, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant. Masks are required, and we ask that you please respect our current social distancing requirements. The mass will be livestreamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Diane was born December 5, 1953, in Dubuque, the daughter of Francis and Rosemary (Freiberger) Ellerbach. On October 4, 1975, she married Robert Ivan “Bob” Peacock in St. Anthony Catholic Church. He passed away on December 5, 2015.
Diane graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1972 and went on to work for A.Y. McDonald Manufacturing as a credit manager for 40 years, retiring in 2012.
She enjoyed traveling monthly and attending country concerts with Bob until his death. Diane also enjoyed golfing at Thunder Hills Country Club, landscaping, volunteering at Unity Point-Finley, hosting Thanksgiving dinner every year and spending the winters in Hilton Head, S.C. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and St. Louis Cardinals fan. Family was everything to Diane. She was known as “Aunt Sue” by her nieces and nephews, and her grandson, Owen, was her pride and joy.
Survivors include one son, Clint (Emily) Peacock, of Watkinsville, GA; grandson, Owen Peacock, of Watkinsville, GA; two sisters, Linda (Steve) Palmer, of Dubuque, and Deb (Bob) Didesch, of Asbury; one brother, Lyle (John Vasquez) Ellerbach, of Dallas, TX; one niece, Katie (Joe) Welter; two nephews, Matt (Stephanie) Palmer and Adam (Ashley) Didesch; one sister-in-law, Carol (Henry) Thatcher, of Poinciana, FL; seven great-nephews and a special friend, Al.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob; and her parents.
Memorials can be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church in Diane’s name.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Diane’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.