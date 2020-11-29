Sister Dorothy Gaffney, BVM (Irene Patricia), 93, of 1130 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Caritas Center.
Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be from 9:30 — 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. A virtual visitation will be held from 10:30 — 10:45 a.m. followed immediately by the funeral service. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Dorothy was an elementary teacher at St. Anthony and an administrative assistant at Mount Carmel, both in Dubuque, Iowa. She ministered as an elementary teacher and principal in Des Moines, Iowa, and as a school secretary, administrative assistant, and elementary and secondary teacher in Chicago. She also taught in elementary schools in Omaha, Nebr., and Butte, Mont., and a secondary school in San Francisco.
She was born on Jan. 10, 1927, in Chicago to Patrick and Irene (Calt) Gaffney. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1946, from St. Clement Parish in Chicago. She professed first vows on March 19, 1949, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1954. She withdrew in 1970 to care for her parents and reentered the community Sept. 23, 1985.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Patricia Kolometz, and a nephew Patrick Kolometz. She is survived by a niece Dottie Ryan, Schaumburg, Ill.; grandnieces; great-grandnieces; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 74 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Behr’s Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., Dubuque, Iowa 52001 is in charge of arrangements.