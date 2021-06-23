Sandra K. Welter, 65, of Dubuque, IA, passed away June 16, 2021, at home.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where services will be held at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. Private burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
She was born November 12, 1955, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of John J. and Betty M. (Lansing) Welter. She was a graduate of Hempstead High School.
Sandra was previously married to Chuck Ostrander.
She was employed for many years at Barnstead Thermolyne Corporation.
Through the years, Sandra found a great love of dogs.
Sandra is survived by a brother, Wayne J. Welter; two nephews, Tim Welter and Jeff Welter; and one niece, Nikki Welter.
She was preceded in death by her parents.