Mary E. Auterman, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monona. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Louise E. Brockman, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, and 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

John E. Graham, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Funeral service: 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Richard J. Kilian, Boscobel, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, St. Mary’s Catholic Church Hall, Fennimore, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.

