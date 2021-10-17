funeral services Funeral services Telegraph Herald Oct 17, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mary E. Auterman, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monona. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.Louise E. Brockman, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, and 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.John E. Graham, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Funeral service: 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.Richard J. Kilian, Boscobel, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, St. Mary’s Catholic Church Hall, Fennimore, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuuqe-county-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today 4 injured in 5-vehicle crash in Dubuque Police: Man arrested in Dyersville area after chase tops 100 mph Local ski resort welcomes Jeep owners, music lovers Booming soap business to open in Dubuque shopping center Teen accused of Dubuque shooting asks for case to move to juvenile court