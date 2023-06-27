Michael J. Strader Telegraph Herald Michelle London Author email Jun 27, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Michael J. Strader Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DURANGO, Iowa — Michael J. Strader, 67, of Durango, IA passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023, at home.No visitation will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.Mike was born on January 15, 1956, in Dubuque, Iowa to John R. Strader and Lois Fudge Strader.Mike was employed at Operation New View in Dubuque, Iowa, until his retirement. Recommended for you Mike is survived by his siblings Melba Scaglione, Wanda Gibbons, Jerry Fudge and Dianne Woller, sister-in-law Karen Fudge, along with many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, two grandsons, and two brothers James and Dwayne Fudge.He will be missed by many of his friends. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Durango-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Michelle London Author email Follow Michelle London Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives