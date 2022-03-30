LANCASTER, Wis. — Eileen A. Laugesen, age 86, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Seminary Manor in Galesburg, IL. She was born on August 7, 1935, in Potosi, the daughter of Frederick and Elizabeth (Kaeding) Buss. Eileen graduated from Potosi High School. On September 13, 1952, she was united in marriage to Lawrence A. Laugesen in Pine City, MN. After their marriage, Eileen was employed at a drug store in Kenosha. When they moved back to Potosi, Eileen worked at Brunner’s Grocery Store and at Murray Electric as a bookkeeper until retirement. She enjoyed reading, shopping, and going to garage sales. Eileen also enjoyed volunteering her time at Orchard Manor Nursing Home. She was awarded with a plaque for her 50 years of dedicated service. Eileen dearly loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her son, Tim (Janet) Laugesen, Galesburg, IL; a daughter, Susan Johnson, Kenosha; 7 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law: Lois Wood, Cassville; Lucille Laugesen, Ft. Collins, CO; other relatives and many friends.
In addition to her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Larry; and her five siblings: Lucille E. Schroeder, Jim, Joseph, Walter, and Carl Buss.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster with Pastor Steven Sommerer officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in Lancaster. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials may be given in Eileen’s name to Christ Lutheran Church in Lancaster and/or Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Galesburg, IL. Memorials may be mailed to Tim Laugesen, 1554 Meadow Lark Dr., Galesburg, IL 61401.