Gwen E. Healey, age 80, of Dubuque, died peacefully in the company of family on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Internment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Following the rosary at 2:30 p.m., a visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. Joseph the Worker church.
Gwen was born on February 10, 1939, in Luxemburg, Iowa, the daughter of Nicholas and Anna (Naber) Gaul. She grew up in Dyersville, Iowa, where she met and married her beloved husband of 57 years, Carl Healey, on November 26, 1959. The couple moved to Dubuque that same year and Gwen began her career as a Nurse.
She was employed with Xavier Hospital until its closing and then with Mercy Health Center, retiring in 2001, when her new favorite phrase became, “I can do that, I’m off tomorrow.” Gwen was a charter member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish and involved in virtually every aspect of the parish. She was a member of Mother’s Club, Birthright and many other organizations, as well as Catholic Daughters, where she was serving as President. She loved attending her grandchildren’s programs and activities, shopping, golf cart rides, going out to lunch and fussing over her two cats, Silky and Chrissy.
Gwen is survived by her children, Cathy (Steve) Schlueter, Steve (Rhonda) Healey, both of Dubuque, IA, and Mike (Penny) Healey, of Tampa, FL; her grandchildren, Jessica Healey, Lindsy (Marty) Hurm, Jenny (Jack) Flanigan, Katie (Tyler) Thomas and Christy Healey; 4 great grandsons; her siblings, Les (Debbie) Gaul, of Ethel, MO, Karl Gaul, of Worthington, IA, and his close friend Joan, Cyril (Paula) Gaul, of Schaumburg, IL, Mark (Mary) Gaul, of Worthington, IA, Mary Lou (Ivan) Meyers, of Bellevue, NE, Ruth (Darel) Hilkin, of Dubuque, IA, and Julie (Clark) Bradley, of Marion, IA; her sister-in-law, Cheryl Gaul, of Worthington, IA; and her dear friend, Rita Reicher of Dubuque, IA.
Gwen was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, on February, 6, 2017; her parents; two brothers, Bernard and Leon; and two sisters, Rose and Peggy; and five in-laws.
A Gwen Healey memorial fund has been established.
The Healey family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the first responders and the ER personnel at Mercy Health Center and to Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, who are taking care of arrangements.