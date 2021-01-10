Maxine Annette Griep, 95, of Bethany Home, passed away on January 3, 2021, at Bethany Home. A service will be held at a later date at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
She was born in Baldwin, Wisconsin, on September 21, 1925, the daughter of Joe and Hazel (Walfoort) Huenink. She received her B.A. from Central College in Pella and her M.A. from Clarke College in Dubuque.
Maxine married Clarence Griep in 1948 and was widowed in 1982. In a life devoted to education, her teaching career began in Mediapolis, IA, and finished at Chiang Mai International School, Thailand. In between, she taught in several schools, including Clarke College and Hempstead High School.
Maxine was active in Westminster Presbyterian Church and also a member of the League of Women Voters for over 50 years. Both before and after her retirement, she volunteered in too many organizations to list and visited too many countries to count.
Maxine was an inspiration to her family and friends. Her younger friends often said that when they grew up, they wanted to be like Maxine.
She is survived by her children, Mary (Randy) Griep-Jennings (Northfield, MN), Thomas (Julie) Griep (Dubuque), Emily (Jeff) Keressen-Griep (Vancouver, WA), Joanne (Lynn) Adams (Iowa Falls, IA); a sister, Bernice Blauw (Holland, MI); grandchildren, Allison, Claire, Blaire, Max, Victoria, Sam and Sara; and a great-grandchild, Malcolm.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Griep (1923-1982); her parents; and a sister, JoAnne.
Memorials may be sent to the Iowa League of Women Voters and the Clarence Griep Memorial Fund (Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque).
The family would like to thank Bethany Home for providing a wonderful home where she met many good friends.