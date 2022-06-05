Herbert J. “Herb” Bussan, 77, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of East Dubuque and Galena, IL, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Mercy One Dubuque Medical Center, from complications of COPD.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church in Galena, with Fr. Howard Barch, Jr. officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Galena, with military honors accorded by members of V.F.W. Post #2665 and American Legion Post #193.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4:00 — 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque.
Herb was born on August 30, 1944, in Galena, IL, the son of Joseph E. and Gertrude (Reitz) Bussan. He was a graduate of Galena High School, the class of 1963, and a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the U. S. Army.
On May 24, 1975, he was united in marriage to Sue A. McCulloch of Plano, IL, at St. Mary’s Church in Galena. Herb graduated from Quad-Cities Barber College and was a licensed barber for 59-years, operating Herb’s Barber Shop in Galena, East Dubuque and Dubuque. Herb also worked security for PerMar and was most recently employed at Dubuque Bank & Trust as a Security Officer. He was a life-member of V.F.W. Post #2665 of Galena.
Herb was a people person, had a great love for dogs, operated his own vending machine business (Bussan Vending) for many years and was an avid NASCAR and Chicago Cubs fan. He participated and sponsored many bowling teams in the Dubuque and Galena area and loved a good game of euchre.
Surviving are his wife, Sue; one sister, Barbara (Rollie) Swingle of Elk Grove, Calif., a sister-in-law, Mary (Ken) Radivoy of Aiken, S.C., and brother-in-law, Merle Gaber of Dubuque; and ten nieces and nephews and their families, plus many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Gertrude, two sisters, Helen Gaber and Joan Smith, and a great nephew, Adam Wright.
Memorials in Herb’s name may be given to the Dubuque Humane Society.
Sue wishes to give special thanks to Herb’s co-workers at DB&T for their efforts to help during his illness. You will be remembered for the many special caring thoughts and wishes for Herb.
