Rose Mary Rupp, 81, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on March 3, 2022 at Dubuque Specialty Care.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church with Rev. Steve Garner officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 6:45 p.m. A private burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Rose was born on March 24, 1940 in Shullsburg, Wisconsin the daughter of John McDermott and Virginia (Morris) McDermott. After moving to Iowa in her teens, she met the love of her life, Paul Rupp, and they were married in 1961 at Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque.
First and foremost, Rose was a loving wife and mother. Although she had various occupations after her children were raised, her main focus was always Paul and her children. They were her world. Outside of work, Rose loved getting involved in a variety of activities that often involved family such as bowling leagues, golf at Lacoma, oil painting, and seasonal crafting get-togethers with the grandkids. Rose loved all kinds of crafting and artistic creativity. She was a gifted painter and made many crocheted blankets. Weekends often meant staying up late to watch classic movies with her children, and later on, with any of the grandchildren that were having a sleepover. Rose also loved shopping. But more than any of those, Rose enjoyed holiday family gatherings. Every holiday meant a house decorated to the utmost, filled with children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and enough food to feed an army. At any point during these gatherings, one could find Rose sitting with a child sitting on her lap and a song and smile on her lips. When family wasn’t visiting, Rose always had her dogs and cats for company. Every moment with Rose was first met with a song and a “what do you need”. Her life’s focus was unconditional love and care for her family.
She is survived by her children: Doug (Jane) Rupp, David (Gina) Rupp, and Barbara Krieg, all of Dubuque; eight grandchildren: Katy(Jake) Christensen, Paul D. Rupp II, Elizabeth Rupp, Noah Rupp, Elijah Rupp, Courtney Krieg, Kyle Krieg, and Allison Krieg; three great grandchildren: Leah and Jayce Christensen and Arya Krieg Recker; her brothers Jack McDermott and Danny (Carol) McDermott; a sister Sue(Dwayne) Murphy; former daughter-in-law Lee Rupp; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Paul, her son Daniel Rupp, sisters Dorothy Echeagaray, Joanne Kegler, and Pat Ott, and her brother Jimmy McDermott.
Any memorials in Rose’s name may be mailed to Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
The family would like to thank Dr. Compton and Dr. Iverson. Also the staff of Eagle Pointe Place, the staff of Dubuque Specialty Care, and Care Initiatives Hospice-- truly angels on earth for the care they gave Rose.